Mohammad Haris has admitted that the one thing missing from his batting is patience as he has a tendency to go in firing on all cylinders.

While this leads to entertaining cricket from the 22-year-old, it often results in him getting out for quickfire scores in the twenties or thirties.

Haris knows these types of innings will not guarantee him a place in the Pakistan team and therefore acknowledged that by being more patient, it can lead to him converting his promising starts into big scores of 50 or more.

“If I bat with a little bit of patience, I can convert 35 runs into 50s and 50 runs into 70-run knocks,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “For that I need to practice ground shots and bring improvement in that area of my game.”

The Peshawar native did not feature in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

Haris is part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, but he has not played in any of the matches yet.

Pakistan kickstarted their campaign with a comprehensive 238-run win over Nepal before being forced to share one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain.

Despite this, the men in green advanced to the Super Four stage and crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets in Lahore.

Their Super Four match against India began on September 10 and will be completed on September 11 as the reserve day was needed after rain ruined proceedings when the men in blue were on 147/2 after 24.1 overs.

Following their clash with India, Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

