Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, has admitted that veteran speedster Hasan Ali’s “selection is debatable” right now.

He conceded he is unsure if the 29-year-old deserves a spot in the national team based on his form as many other bowlers are doing better.

Hasan was once a go-to fast bowler in the Pakistan team, but he saw his opportunities dry up after putting up inconsistent performances.

He was included in the Pakistan squad for the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but didn’t feature in both matches.

Despite this, Latif questioned if Hasan even deserved to be selected in the first place.

“His selection is debatable,” the former captain said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against Afghanistan or the ongoing Asia Cup, where the men in green have crushed Nepal by 238 runs, shared one point apiece with India after their match was rained off, and demolished Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Pakistan’s Super Four match against India began on September 10 and will resume on September 11 as the reserve day was required after rain ruined the game when the men in blue were on 147/2 after 24.1 overs.

Following their showdown with India, Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

