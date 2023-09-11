Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaun Tait, the former Australia speedster, conceded that Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah “is almost the perfect package.”

He noted that the 20-year-old possesses all the right qualities to be an incredibly successful fast bowler.

Naseem has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame and is now a crucial part of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats of the game.

Having worked with him as Pakistan’s bowling coach, Tait acknowledged that the youngster has a very bright future ahead of him.

“As far as his ability, his brains, his desires and his competitiveness, he is almost the perfect package. There is no such thing but he is nearly there,” he told respected journalist Saj Sadiq as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem recently took nine wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 23.

He then featured in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and finished with two wickets in two games at an average of 28.50.

The fast bowler is now involved in the Asia Cup, where he has picked up seven wickets at an average of 15.71.

Pakistan have been in good form throughout the tournament as they beat Nepal by 238 runs, shared one point apiece with India after their match was abandoned due to rain, and cruised past Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Their Super Four match against India will be completed on September 11 as the reserve day was required after rain ruined proceedings when the men in blue were on 147/2 after 24.1 overs.

The men in green’s next match will be a Super Four clash against Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

