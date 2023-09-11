Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Grant Bradburn, the Pakistan head coach, has confirmed that he and the team management will be keeping a close eye on opening batsman Abid Ali during training sessions.

Abid was once locked in as Pakistan’s go-to opener in Test cricket before his burgeoning career was halted by a health scare.

The 35-year-old complained of chest pains while batting during Central Punjab’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in December 2021.

He subsequently had to undergo two angioplasty surgeries after being diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS).

Despite having last played international cricket in December 2021, Bradburn hasn’t given up on the 35-year-old cricketer from Lahore.

“We will keep an eye on his performance during the training sessions,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan have enjoyed great form as of late as they beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Currently, they are featuring in the Asia Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal.

Following that, they had to share a point apiece with India as their match was rained off after India were bowled out for 266.

Despite the soggy end, Pakistan made it through to the Super Fours and went on to crush Bangladesh by seven wickets in Lahore.

Pakistan’s Super Four match against India started on September 10 and will continue on September 11 as the reserve day was needed after rain ruined proceedings when India were on 147/2 after 24.1 overs.

After their clash with India, Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

