Umar Gul, the former fast bowler, said he knows pace sensation Ihsanullah can be a useful asset for Pakistan in the future and cement his spot in the national team.

Ihsanullah became the talk of Pakistan following his outstanding performance in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker.

The 20-year-old represented the Multan Sultans in 12 matches and took 22 wickets at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He subsequently got called up to the Pakistan team and played four T20Is, where he snapped up six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

The Matta native also made his ODI debut against New Zealand in April 2023, but went wicketless in that match.

Having seen the destruction Ihsanullah can inflict, along with the fact that he can bowl at speeds over 150 kph, Gul admitted that the talented youngster is brimming with potential.

“I know he has the potential to serve Pakistan in the future,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah was not picked for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka or the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He also failed to make the cut for the ongoing Asia Cup, where the men in green have demolished Nepal by 238 runs, shared one point apiece with India after their match was abandoned due to rain, and crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Pakistan’s Super Four match against India began on September 10 and will conclude on September 11 as the reserve day was required after rain stopped play when India were on 147/2 after 24.1 overs.

Following their showdown with India, Pakistan will go up against Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

