Sanjay Manjrekar, the ex-India batsman, has admitted that he gets worried when Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan bat together.

The duo have often been criticised for batting too slowly, especially in T20Is.

However, they are Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorers and regularly play match-winning knocks.

“Sometimes, I tend to get worried when Babar and Rizwan bat together,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.

Azam and Rizwan recently played in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka and the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, the Pakistan skipper scored a superb 151 against Nepal, but didn’t bat in the game against India as it was rained off.

As for the Super Four match against Bangladesh, Azam scored 17 runs.

Rizwan, meanwhile, made 44 against Nepal and 63 not out against Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s next Super Four game will be against India on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

