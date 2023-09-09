Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Tom Moody, the ex-Australia batsman, is always excited to see Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in action as is a “box office” cricketer.

Afridi has a habit of getting early wickets and producing absolutely unplayable balls due to his swing and extra bounce.

Due to this, the 23-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best seamers in the game today.

“He would be box office,” Moody told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.

Afridi recently picked up six wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.33.

He then proceeded to take six wickets in three ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 16.33.

Currently, the 23-year-old is in action for Pakistan in the Asia Cup, where he has claimed seven wickets in three games – against Nepal, India and Bangladesh – at an average of 14.85.

Pakistan will now face India in the Super Four stage of the tournament on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: AB de Villiers and Kevin Pietersen struggled against him, Rumman Raees points out how unplayable Pakistan swing master was

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 5833 ( 87.46 % ) No! 836 ( 12.54 % )

Like this: Like Loading...