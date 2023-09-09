Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Younis Khan, the legendary batsman, has backed Pakistan to make to the semi-finals in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Explaining why he is so confident of this happening, he pointed out that the men in green have numerous match-winners in their team.

Right away, names like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi come to mind. But, Pakistan have other cricketers who can carry the team across the finish line, including Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Considering the breadth of talent Pakistan possess, Younis sees them being one of the final four teams in the World Cup.

“I feel very confident that Pakistan will make it to the top four in World Cup. Because there are match-winners in the side who can win you matches any day,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before claiming a 3-0 victory over Afghanistan in an ODI series.

They are now involved in the Asia Cup, where they beat Nepal by 238 runs before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was rained off.

Heading into the Super Four stage, the men in green continued to shine as they secured a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Lahore.

Pakistan will now face India once again on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup?

