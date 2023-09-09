Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said pace bowler Ihsanullah has “done nothing wrong” and questioned why he isn’t playing more regularly.

Ihsanullah was called up to the Pakistan team following an outstanding campaign in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He subsequently played in the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand, but since he only featured in one T20I and one ODI when Pakistan played the Black Caps, Ramiz had to ask why he wasn’t selected for more matches.

It should be noted that Pakistan’s series against New Zealand consisted of five T20Is and five ODIs.

“He has done nothing wrong,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah wasn’t selected for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He also didn’t get picked for the Asia Cup as he is recovering from an elbow injury.

In the Asia Cup, Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was rained off after the men in blue were bowled out for 266.

Having made it through to the Super Fours, Pakistan continued their dominant streak as they thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets in Lahore.

The men in green will now face India once again on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

