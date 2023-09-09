Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, said he always knew nothing was going to stop captain Babar Azam from becoming the number one batsman in the world.

The 28-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer despite having the added pressure of leading the men in green in all three formats.

His ability to make big scores regularly is the reason why he is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

“I always said that he would become the number one batter in the world, and I firmly believe that he is that,” Arthur was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Azam scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

He followed that up with 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

Currently, Azam is featuring in the Asia Cup, where he has amassed 168 runs in three games, which includes a top score of 151 against Nepal, at an average of 84.

Pakistan have been in red-hot form in the tournament as they demolished Nepal by 238 runs, shared one point with India after their match was rained off, and cruised to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Super Four stage.

The men in green’s next Super Four game will be against India on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

