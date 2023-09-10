Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Tom Moody, the former Australia batsman, believes Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi would always be the number one pick since he is a game-changing player.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and regularly takes wickets with the new ball.

In addition to this, he builds pressure on the opposition since he swings the ball both ways and extracts extra bounce from pitches due to his height.

“Shaheen would be your No. 1 pick,” Moody told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.

Afridi recently took six wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.33.

He followed that up with six wickets in three ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 16.33.

The 23-year-old is currently playing in the Asia Cup, where he has taken seven wickets in three games – against Nepal, India and Bangladesh – at an average of 14.85.

Pakistan’s next match will be a Super Four clash against India on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

