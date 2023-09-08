Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf, the legendary batsman, believes Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jnr are likely locked in as Pakistan’s go-to pace bowlers for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Afridi, Naseem and Rauf form the current pace attack and have been in excellent form as of late.

Wasim Jnr is an exciting young talent and has made the most of his opportunities in limited overs cricket.

Despite Pakistan having a treasure trove of talented fast bowlers to choose from, Yousuf feels these four will make the cut for the World Cup.

“In fast bowling, we have Shaheen Shah [Afridi], Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Wasim [Jnr],” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

After featuring in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, Afridi, Naseem and Rauf are currently playing in the Asia Cup.

Rauf has taken nine wickets in three matches at an average of 10.33, while Naseem and Afridi have taken seven wickets each at an average of 12.42 and 14.85 respectively.

Wasim Jnr is also part of the squad for the tournament, but has yet to play a game.

Pakistan won their opening match against Nepal by 238 runs before they shared one point apiece with India as their game was rained off following the men in blue being bowled out for 266.

In the Super Four stage, the men in green began with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Lahore.

Pakistan will face India once again on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

