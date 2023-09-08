Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Grant Bradburn, the Pakistan head coach, has indicated that veteran spinner Yasir Shah will be “given a chance” at some point in the future.

Yasir was once the national team’s first-choice spinner in Test cricket, but lost his spot due to inconsistent performances.

He last played a Test match in July 2022 and has since been replaced by players like Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed.

Even though it has been over a year since he donned the Pakistan jersey, Bradburn hinted at the possibility of bringing the 37-year-old back.

“[He] will be given a chance in the team as well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team have been in great form lately as they whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before defeating Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

They are now featuring in the Asia Cup, where they started with an impressive 238-run win over Nepal.

Pakistan’s match against India ended on a soggy note as both teams shared one point apiece after the rain came when India were bowled out for 266.

Despite this, the men in green advanced to the Super Four stage of the tournament, where they began with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Lahore.

Pakistan’s next game will be a rematch against India on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Top of the list, Haroon Rasheed identifies Pakistan’s three best up-and-coming wicketkeeper-batsmen

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 5782 ( 87.46 % ) No! 829 ( 12.54 % )

Like this: Like Loading...