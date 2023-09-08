Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imran Khan, the legendary all-rounder who captained Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992, has backed current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to surpass iconic India batsman Virat Kohli.

Azam and Kohli has repeatedly been compared to each other as both players are considered to be among the best batsmen in the world.

While the 28-year-old Pakistan superstar still has some way to go before he catches up with all of Kohli’s incredible accomplishments, Imran doesn’t see anything stopping Azam from doing so.

“Babar Azam can surpass Virat Kohli; he is that good, from what I have seen,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Recently, Azam made 76 runs at an average of 25.33 in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

He then amassed 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37.66. Pakistan went on to win that series 3-0.

Right now, Azam is in action in the Asia Cup, where he began his campaign with a scintillating 151 in his side’s 238-run win over Nepal.

However, he didn’t get to bat against India as the match was abandoned due to rain after the men in blue made 266 in their innings.

In Pakistan’s Super Four game against Bangladesh, he was dismissed for 17 runs. Despite this, his side secured a comfortable seven-wicket win.

The men in green’s next match will be against India on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

