Haroon Rasheed, the former chief selector, identified Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan and Rohail Nazir as three wicketkeeper-batsmen who could go on and have big futures with the Pakistan team.

Haris, 22, has already had a taste of international cricket and is known for being one of the rising stars in the country who can hit the ball a long way.

Both Haseebullah and Rohail, who are 20 and 21 respectively, have made good starts to their domestic careers and are likely to be called up to the national team and make their Pakistan debuts in the near future.

Rasheed noted that it is a good thing for Pakistan to have so many talented wicketkeeper-batsmen as it means there will be healthy competition and plenty of back-up options for current go-to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan down the line.

“It is very pleasant for us that we have finally gotten various wicketkeepers, let alone Mohammad Haris – as we also have Haseebullah and Rohail Nazir,” Rasheed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team have been in good form lately as they beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before crushing Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Haris is the only one of the trio that made the cut for the ongoing Asia Cup, where Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal.

They then shared one point apiece with India after their highly-anticipated match was washed out when India made 266 in their innings.

Despite this, Pakistan still moved on to the Super Fours and started with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Their next match will be against India on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

