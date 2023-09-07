Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul has questioned which current Pakistan bowler would be benched if left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir decided to come out of retirement.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 but has remained active by playing in numerous T20 leagues.

Despite talking about the possibility of making his Pakistan comeback, the 31-year-old has never taken any concrete steps.

But should he decide to return in the future, Gul is unsure that he would be slotted into the playing XI right away.

This is due to the fact that the men in green have an excellent pace attack right now, which consists of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Since all three have been performing well, Gul doesn’t see the team management benching any of them in favour of picking Amir.

“Even if Amir decides to come out of retirement, whom would you bench for him?” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently crushed Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before taking down Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

They are now featuring in the Asia Cup, where they started with a dominant 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was rained off after the men in blue scored 266 in their innings.

Having made it through to the Super Four, Pakistan continued to impress as they crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets in Lahore.

They will now face India once again on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

