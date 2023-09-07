Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul wants Pakistan pace prospect Ihsanullah to be given more game time in ODIs so that it can be seen whether he is ready for the 50-over format.

Ihsanullah became a household name with his performances for the Multan Sultans in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 20-year-old finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 8 as he took 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Following this, he played four T20Is for Pakistan and claimed six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

He also made his ODI debut against New Zealand in April 2023, but failed to take a wicket in the match.

Since he has only played one ODI to date, Gul conceded that the Matta native cannot be judged based on that sole performance.

“Before the World Cup we have to try Ihsanullah in the few matches we get in order to know if he is ready to play the fifty-over format,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He also hasn’t been selected for the ongoing Asia Cup, where Pakistan started off with a convincing 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was abandoned due to rain.

The men in green made it through to the Super Fours, where they smashed Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Next up will be a rematch against India on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

