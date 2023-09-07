Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf, the former Pakistan batting coach, believes that young pace prospects Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan could be picked as back-up bowlers for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

He noted that the men in green have many options to choose from but singled out the duo as they have shown plenty of promise so far.

In addition to this, both of them are capable of comfortably bowling over 140 kph.

“Then we have new pacers like Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan, so Pakistan has a lot of options in white-ball cricket,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah and Zaman were not selected for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

They also aren’t in the squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, where the men in green started with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece in their match against India as it was rained off after the men in blue made 266 in their innings.

Despite this, Pakistan qualified for the Super Four stage and began with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Lahore.

Their next match will be against India on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Best in the world, Ramiz Raja crowns Pakistan batsman the king in limited overs cricket

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 5670 ( 87.43 % ) No! 815 ( 12.57 % )

Like this: Like Loading...