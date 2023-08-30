Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain, said top order batsman Fakhar Zaman “has a lot of self-confidence” and has mastered the skills he possesses.

The 33-year-old is regularly picked for Pakistan in limited overs cricket and in his last international assignment, he made 363 runs in five ODIs against New Zealand, which included two centuries, at an average of 90.75.

Since then, Zaman has been playing in domestic T20 leagues, including the Global T20 Canada, where he mustered 161 runs in six games for the Vancouver Knights, which included a top score of 73, at an average of 26.83 and a strike-rate of 119.25.

He then played for B-Love Kandy in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he has scored 156 runs in seven matches at an average of 22.28 and a strike-rate of 113.86.

“He has a lot of self-confidence and has gained mastery over his skills,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Zaman wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

However, he was included in the side for the recent three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, where he accumulated 59 runs at an average of 19.66.

He is now part of the squad for the Asia Cup, which is taking place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka until September 17.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

