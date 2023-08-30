Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul, the former fast bowler, said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is doing a good job with the new ball.

Afridi is Pakistan’s go-to frontline bowler as he has a habit of taking early wickets in all three formats.

This skill, coupled with his pace, swing and bounce, makes him one of the toughest speedsters to face in the sport.

“He is doing well with the new ball,” Gul told the Pitch Side show as quoted by Cricwick.

Afridi recently took six wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.33.

He then represented the Welsh Fire in The Hundred, where he claimed six wickets in six matches at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.56.

Most recently, he finished with six wickets in three ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 16.33.

Pakistan are now taking part in the Asia Cup, which is being held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka until September 17.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

