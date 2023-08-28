Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Usama Mir has made it clear that there is no competition between him and fellow Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

His comments come after Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, where both players were included in the playing XI.

The 27-year-old from Sialkot made it clear that whoever gets picked out of him or Shadab for the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup knows that their job is to lead Pakistan to victory by contributing with the ball.

“There is no such thing that I have a competition with anyone. We are being prepared for the World Cup so that if anyone gets a chance, he will bring success to Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

In the Afghanistan series, Mir finished with one wicket in two matches at an average of 79, while Shadab took four wickets in three games at an average of 23.75.

Pakistan will now play in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Asia Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

