Hasan Ali has advised fellow Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani to “keep performing” in order to get back into the national team.

Dahani was flying high at one point and got the chance to represent Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is.

He took one wicket in two ODIs at an average of 73 and eight wickets in 11 T20Is at an average of 40.

Due to his lacklustre performances, he was dropped from the team and hasn’t played for the men in green since October 2022.

Despite being out of the side for close to a year, Hasan urged Dahani to regain his spot by impressing the national selectors.

“Keep your head high and keep performing,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and also defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Next up, they will play in the Asia Cup, which will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Asia Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

