Rumman Raees, the Pakistan pace bowler, has revealed that he, Faheem Ashraf and Ahmed Shehzad were all amazed by left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir’s bowling spell against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Amir, who retired from international cricket in December 2020, scythed through India’s top order with ease, taking out Rohit Sharma, then-captain Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

The 31-year-old eventually finished with figures of 3-16 off six overs as Pakistan cruised to a 180-run win over their arch-rivals.

Watching the match from the dugout, Raees admitted that he, Faheem and Shehzad were stunned at what they saw.

“I was sitting in the dugout along with Faheem Ashraf and Ahmed Shehzad and all three of us found it mesmerising to see his swing and all [the action] from that angle,” he said in an interview with YouTuber Nadir Ali as quoted by A Sports.

Pakistan are coming off back-to-back series wins heading into the Asia Cup as they whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before beating Afghanistan 3-0 in a three-match ODI series.

The Asia Cup will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

