Mohammad Amir, the left-arm fast bowler, has thrown his support behind Babar Azam as Pakistan captain, saying “there is no better option than him”.

Amir’s remarks come after there has been a lot of speculation about Azam’s future as captain, especially after the men in green had a disappointing home season.

However, while it seems the 28-year-old will keep on leading Pakistan going forward, Amir insisted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have no other choice at the moment.

“The amount of experience that he has as a captain, there is no better option than him,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

The Lahore-born batsman failed to have much of an impact with the bat throughout the series as he was limited to 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

He then played for the Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 261 runs in eight games, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 32.62 and a strike-rate of 132.48.

He is now leading Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and struck a brilliant 53 in the second ODI.

After the Afghanistan series, the men in green will be involved in the Asia Cup, which will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

