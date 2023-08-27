Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, has advised the promising batting trio of Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub and Omair Bin Yousuf to “do the simple things properly” if they want to excel at the highest level.

Haris and Ayub have already gotten a taste of international cricket, with the former already a regular member in the white-ball formats.

Yousuf is the only one of the three who has yet to make his Pakistan debut, but Azam’s interest in him is a sign that he could be called up to the national team in the near future.

“They just to focus hard and do simple things properly without burdening themselves with the pressure of international cricket,” Azam told Cricwick.

The 28-year-old recently led Pakistan to a 2-0 victory over Sri Lanka in their Test series and a 3-0 win in their ODI series against Afghanistan.

He and the rest of the Pakistan team will now be in action in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Me, Faheem Ashraf and Ahmed Shehzad were all mesmerised, Rumman Raees on Pakistan player no longer eligible for selection

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 5065 ( 87.33 % ) No! 735 ( 12.67 % )

Like this: Like Loading...