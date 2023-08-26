Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul has advised up-and-coming Pakistan seamer Ihsanullah to work on his slower ball and yorker as it will make him a lethal bowler.

The 20-year-old has plenty of pace already as he has been clocked at speeds of 152 kph.

Since Gul believes that the Matta native could be a go-to bowler for the men in green in the future, he wants him to work on these things and grow his skillset.

“If you talk about his future career, I think he needs to develop [a slower] ball and work on his yorker – by working on these two aspects, he could become lethal,” he told the Pitch Side show as quoted by Cricwick.

Ihsanullah shot to fame during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker after claiming 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He then got the opportunity to play for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

The talented youngster, however, wasn’t picked for the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

He also hasn’t been selected for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which is currently being held in Sri Lanka, or the Asia Cup, which will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: All four are performing well, Iftikhar Ahmed names rock solid Pakistan quartet who deserve plenty of praise

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 4950 ( 87.44 % ) No! 711 ( 12.56 % )

Like this: Like Loading...