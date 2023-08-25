Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, has backed Saim Ayub, Omair Bin Yousuf and Mohammad Haris to become superstars in the future.

Ayub and Haris, who are 21 and 22 years old respectively, have both played for Pakistan already, with Haris starting to become a mainstay in the limited overs squads.

Yousuf, meanwhile, is still waiting to make his international debut but the 24-year-old has been performing well in domestic cricket.

“As far as promising youngsters are concerned, Saim Ayub, Omair Bin Yousaf, and Mohammad Haris are potential superstars in my opinion,” Azam told Cricwick.

Following a 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, Pakistan are now playing a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

After this, the men in green will be involved in the Asia Cup, which will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

