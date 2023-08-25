Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir said fellow Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is an out-swing and in-swing specialist as he excels in both areas.

He noted that it is good to see the 20-year-old utilising both types of deliveries in ODIs as it can confuse the opposition batsmen.

Since bursting onto the international scene in 2019, Naseem has enjoyed a meteoric rise to success and now finds himself as an integral member of Pakistan’s pace attack.

“He out-swings the ball as well as in-swing in ODIs,” Amir said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem recently played in Pakistan’s 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, where he took nine wickets at an average of 23.

He recently played for the Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he claimed 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 19.40 and an economy rate of 7.32.

Naseem is now in action for Pakistan as they are facing Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which is being held in Sri Lanka.

The talented youngster hit the winning runs in the second ODI and has taken two wickets across the first two matches.

Following the Afghanistan series, the men in green will feature in the Asia Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

