Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the legendary all-rounder, believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam has the best cover drive in the world and ranked him above India batsman Virat Kohli and Australia cricketer Steve Smith.

There have regularly been debates about who has the most eye-catching cover drive, and generally, it is Azam and Kohli that vie for the top spot.

In this instance, Afridi feels the Pakistan skipper is ahead of his Indian rival.

“Babar Azam, Virat [Kohli] and then [Steve] Smith,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick. “Babar plays a beautiful cover drive.”

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and are now facing Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series.

After that, they will be involved in the Asia Cup, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Three potential superstars, Babar Azam hopes young Pakistan trio prove him right

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 4857 ( 87.32 % ) No! 705 ( 12.68 % )

Like this: Like Loading...