Abdul Razzaq, the former all-rounder, believes pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr cannot improve if he is only playing “[a] few matches for Pakistan”.

Wasim Jnr is competing against many other fast bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf for a spot in the pace attack.

The 21-year-old is a bright prospect for the men in green but his game time has been limited since Afridi, Naseem and Rauf have been brilliant.

This, according to Razzaq, could potentially hurt Wasim Jnr’s development and confidence as he is not playing enough competitive cricket.

“Now, he plays [a] few matches for Pakistan and then sits out in the rest of the matches. You can never groom a player like that,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Wasim Jnr has been included in Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which is being held in Sri Lanka.

He is also part of Pakistan’s team for the 2023 Asia Cup, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

