Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haris Rauf, the Pakistan fast bowler, said he enjoys watching captain Babar Azam batting as the 28-year-old consistently makes big scores.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in Tests, ODIs and T20Is in the last couple of years and has played numerous match-winning knocks as well.

Most recently, he scored 276 runs in five ODIs against New Zealand, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

“Personally, I enjoy Babar Azam’s batting,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a two-Test series and are now taking on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series.

Rauf starred in the first ODI with career-best figures of 5-18, while Azam was at his usual best in the second ODI, where he struck 53 runs off 66 balls.

Following the Afghanistan series, the men in green will feature in the Asia Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

