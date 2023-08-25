Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, the Pakistan fast bowler, has admitted that he feels happy when people compare him to legendary speedster Shoaib Akhtar.

The 20-year-old skyrocketed into the spotlight during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

After a successful PSL 8 campaign, he was immediately fast-tracked into the Pakistan team and featured in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Since Ihsanullah is capable of bowling at speeds over 150 kph, many have compared him to Akhtar, who holds the record for the fastest ball ever bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).

The Matta native himself admitted that he is gunning for the 160 kph mark, but knows that it won’t be easy to achieve.

“I feel happy when people… peg my name with Shoaib Akhtar,” Ihsanullah was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Ihsanullah wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

He also isn’t in the squad for the ongoing three-match ODI series against Afghanistan or the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Starts slow then speeds up, Ramiz Raja defends Pakistan batsman slammed for low strike-rate

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 4869 ( 87.32 % ) No! 707 ( 12.68 % )

Like this: Like Loading...