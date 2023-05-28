Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, the up-and-coming Pakistan express bowler, said he is aiming high by looking to bowl 160 kph.

Should he accomplish this, he would be right near the legendary Shoaib Akhtar in terms of bowling speed.

Akhtar, nicknamed the Rawalpindi Express, holds the record for the fastest ball bowled at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).

First and foremost though, Ihsanullah plans to bowl quicker than India seamer Umran Malik, who was previously clocked at 157 kph.

“I will try to break his (Umran’s) record and bowl at 160 kph,” the 20-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah was one of the star performers in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he tormented numerous batsmen with his blistering pace.

The Matta native ended up finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 8 with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Following the PSL, he represented Pakistan in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Took so many injections, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player who can barely walk now

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 287 ( 68.82 % ) He is ok! 100 ( 23.98 % ) He is overrated! 30 ( 7.19 % )

Like this: Like Loading...