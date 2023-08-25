Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf, the former batting coach, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is easily among the top three or four players in the world.

The 28-year-old has proven it with his consistent performances, which have won him plenty of praise from former and current cricketers.

Just recently, he played an instrumental role in Pakistan’s 4-1 ODI series win against New Zealand, scoring 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

In Yousuf’s eyes, this puts Azam right up there with the best of the best as he is able to keep performing even while having the added pressure of captaincy weighing on his shoulders.

“Placing him among the world’s top three to four players,” Yousuf told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently took down Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and are now playing a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

The men in green currently hold a 2-0 lead, with Azam scoring 53 runs in the second ODI.

After the Afghanistan series, Azam and the rest of the team will be involved in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

