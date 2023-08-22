Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “going from strength to strength” when it comes to his batting.

Azam has been the men in green’s most consistent run-scorer across all three formats for the last couple of years.

Most recently, he scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Even though the 28-year-old wasn’t at his usual best, Pakistan still walked away with a 2-0 win.

“His batting is again going from strength to strength so I think Babar is doing a really good job at the minute,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, they will participate in the Asia Cup, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

