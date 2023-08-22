Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Abdul Razzaq, the iconic all-rounder, feels that Pakistan picked fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr “too early”.

Wasim Jnr has been in and around the squad for quite some time now and has featured in all three formats.

The 21-year-old from North Waziristan has taken two wickets in two Tests at an average of 115.50.

He has also claimed 24 wickets in 14 ODIs at an average of 24.20, and 35 wickets in 27 T20Is at an average of 19.77.

Razzaq believes that Wasim Jnr should have played more domestic cricket and got used to bowling longer spells before getting called up to the national team.

“If we talk about Mohammad Wasim Jnr, we brought him from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I think he was selected for [the] Pakistan team too early,” Razzaq was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Wasim Jnr should have played more domestic cricket and bowled longer spells over there before getting selected.”

Wasim Jnr has been selected for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

He also made the cut for the 2023 Asia Cup, which Pakistan will host with Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

