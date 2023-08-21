Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, said captain Babar Azam regularly contributes to Pakistan’s victories in international cricket.

He noted that the 28-year-old leads from the front by scoring plenty of runs across all three formats.

Azam recently played in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

“He knows how to score runs that will contribute to the team’s victory,” Akmal said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam just finished appearing in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he was the second-highest run-scorer with 261 runs in eight games for the Colombo Strikers, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 32.62 and a strike-rate of 132.48.

He will now lead Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Following this, the men in green will participate in the Asia Cup, which will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

