Shadab Khan, the Pakistan vice-captain, said Tayyab Tahir and Azam Khan are “solid batters” that possess “explosive batting” skills.

He noted that both players have been showcasing their power-hitting abilities in domestic and franchise cricket “for a while now”.

Both players featured in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), with Tayyab making 137 runs in five games for the Karachi Kings, which included a top score of 65, at an average of 27.40 and a strike-rate of 144.21.

Azam, meanwhile, played under Shadab’s leadership for Islamabad United and amassed 282 runs in 10 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

“Tayyab Tahir and Azam Khan are solid batters who can turn the game around with their explosive batting, something the two had been demonstrating in domestic and franchise cricket for a while now,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently took on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, which they won 2-0.

They will now go up against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will take place in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Following this, they will be involved in the Asia Cup, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

