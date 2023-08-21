Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain, admitted that veteran middle order batsman Umar Akmal has struggled with fitness issues.

His remarks come after Akmal, who is the cousin of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, played for the Quetta Gladiators in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 33-year-old ended up making 95 runs in six matches at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

While he hasn’t played international cricket since October 2019, Ramiz noted that Akmal would need to work on his fitness if he plans to resurrect his Pakistan career.

“There have been fitness issues with him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

They will now face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, the men in green play in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

