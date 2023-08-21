Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sam Billings, the England wicketkeeper-batsman, has lavished praise on Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, calling him a “great batsman”.

His comments come after he played with Zaman for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 33-year-old amassed 429 runs in 13 matches, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 33 and a strike-rate of 160.67.

Zaman, who hails from Mardan, was also in dominant form in Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he made 365 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 90.75.

In addition to being a stylish batsman, Billings added that the Pakistan star is ideal to “emulate as well”.

“Fakhar Zaman – what a great batsman to look at and emulate as well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a two-match Test series, but Zaman was not picked for it.

However, he is part of the squad for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

He is also in the team for the Asia Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

