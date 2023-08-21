Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shoaib Akhtar, the Pakistan fast bowling icon, said he sees the hunger in Shadab Khan as the spinner is constantly looking to get better.

The Rawalpindi Express admitted that he appreciates this attribute as it is a sign of a good player.

“He wants to improve, which is a very good thing,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab had been in action for Pakistan in their white-ball series against New Zealand. However, he wasn’t at his usual best in either the T20Is or ODIs.

The 24-year-old started off with three wickets in five T20Is at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 9.60.

He then proceeded to take three wickets in three ODIs at an average of 56.

Since he didn’t feature in Pakistan’s 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, Shadab played for the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, where he took one wicket in three games at an average of 55 and an economy rate of 9.42.

He will now represent Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, the men in green will participate in the Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

