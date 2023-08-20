Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistan opening batsman, said he rates captain Babar Azam “the highest” since he is unrivalled among all current cricketers in the country.

Azam has scored runs continuously for the men in green, even with the added pressure of the captaincy weighing down on his shoulders.

“I rate him the highest,” Zaman was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam recently led Pakistan in a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

The national team will now face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will take place in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, they will jump straight into the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

