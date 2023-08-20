Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul, the former fast bowler, believes Pakistan should pick speedster Mohammad Wasim Jnr for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

He noted that the 21-year-old is a good first change bowler and can “bat a bit down the order”.

Considering how well he has performed as of late, Gul feels that Wasim Jnr could be a very useful asset for the men in green during the ICC event.

“We can pick Wasim Jnr for the World Cup; he is contributing well after the first change. Plus, he can bat a bit down the order,” he told the Pitch Side show as quoted by Cricwick.

Wasim Jnr, who is from North Waziristan, recently played in Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he claimed six wickets in three games at an average of 19.

While he wasn’t part of the Test team that defeated Sri Lanka 2-0, he has been included in the side for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

He is also part of the squad for the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

