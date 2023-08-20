Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir said he likes the fact fellow Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah goes for yorkers and bouncers when bowling with the new ball.

Naseem has become one of the go-to speedsters in the team across all three formats due to his wicket-taking skills.

Recently, the 20-year-old took nine wickets at an average of 23 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

“He also tries yorkers and bouncers with the new ball,” Amir said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem just finished playing for the Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he has claimed 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 19.40 and an economy rate of 7.32.

He will soon play for Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

The men in green will then participate in the Asia Cup, which will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

