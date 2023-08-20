Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Abdul Razzaq, the former all-rounder, said Pakistan will not make any improvements if they decide to remove Babar Azam as captain.

There has been plenty of speculation about Azam’s future as leader of the men in green, especially since the team failed to impress during their home season earlier in the year.

That said, it seems that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will continue backing Azam going forward.

While Razzaq wants this to happen, he urged the board not to make any hasty decisions in the future should Pakistan fare poorly under Azam’s leadership.

“Look, when you believe that you should try new things, you are thinking about the improvement of cricket. But if you insist on keeping your thoughts limited to removing Babar from captaincy and bringing in a new captain, how will there be any improvement?” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

After leading Pakistan to a 2-0 win in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Azam will now captain the men in green in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Pakistan will then feature in the Asia Cup, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Goes for yorkers and bouncers with the new ball, Mohammad Amir likes Pakistan bowler’s aggressive style

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 4426 ( 87.56 % ) No! 629 ( 12.44 % )

Like this: Like Loading...