Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, said it is “so good to see” Abbas Afridi and Usama Mir bowling well.

Both players played under Rizwan’s captaincy for the Multan Sultans in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi, a 22-year-old pace bowler, was the highest wicket-taker in PSL 8 with 23 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 16.17 and an economy rate of 9.45.

As for Mir, who is a 27-year-old leg-spinner, he finished with 17 wickets in 12 games at an average of 20.05 and an economy rate of 7.93.

“The way Abbas and Usama Mir bowled is so good to see,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently played a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

Rizwan featured in the second Test as he came on as a concussion substitute for Sarfaraz Ahmed and scored an unbeaten 50.

Pakistan will now face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

They will then take part in the Asia Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

