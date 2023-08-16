Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the newly-appointed Pakistan chief selector, said opening batsman Abdullah Shafique hits the ball very well.

Shafique is one of the rising stars in Pakistan and has proved it with his outstanding performances in Test cricket.

The 23-year-old has made 1,220 runs in 14 matches, which includes four centuries and four fifties, at an average of 50.83.

“Even when you are playing in the nets, your ability to hit the ball is very good,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Shafique recently played in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

The Sialkot native scored 228 runs, which included a career-best knock of 201, at an average of 76.

Pakistan will now play three ODIs against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Following this, they will be involved in the Asia Cup, which will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

