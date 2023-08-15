Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistan opener, said captain Babar Azam is such a good batsman that he even asked the bowlers what his weaknesses are.

He noted that Azam is capable of playing all the shots and protects his wicket at all costs, which makes it very tough to get him out.

The 28-year-old’s dedication to improving his batting has made him one of the top batsmen in the world as he keeps scoring runs in all three formats.

“We discuss with bowlers too: what are his weaknesses? He plays the flick, pull, cover drive, cut, everything,” Zaman was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a two-match Test series and will now take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

The men in green will then take part in the Asia Cup, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Definition of wasted talent, Ramiz Raja on Pakistan batsman who had all the potential in the world

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 3783 ( 87.47 % ) No! 542 ( 12.53 % )

Like this: Like Loading...