Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said batsman Umar Akmal is the “literal definition” of “wasted talent”.

At one point in time, Akmal was considered the next big thing in Pakistan cricket as he was performing well and was a regular member of the national team.

However, various issues and off-field controversies led to the 33-year-old’s downfall.

The Lahore-born batsman, who is Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s cousin, featured in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Quetta Gladiators.

In the six games he featured in, Akmal mustered 95 runs at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

Considering how much potential he had back in the day, Ramiz admitted it’s sad to see how far Akmal has fallen.

“Umar Akmal’s story is a literal definition of great talent but wasted talent, unfortunately,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a two-match Test series and will now play three ODIs against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

They will then take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

