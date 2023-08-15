Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, believes opening batsman Fakhar Zaman is a very safe pick in subcontinent conditions since “he is like a horse who will never lose a race”.

Zaman opens the batting for Pakistan in ODIs and regularly features in the top order for them in T20Is.

In the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which will played in Pakistan, Zaman was a dominant force as he amassed 363 runs, which included two hundreds, at an average of 90.75.

“He is like a horse who will never lose a race,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Since the New Zealand series, Zaman has played in the Global T20 Canada, where he made 161 runs in six games for the Vancouver Knights, which included a top score of 73, at an average of 26.83 and a strike-rate of 119.25.

He is now representing B-Love Kandy in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he has scored 156 runs in six matches at an average of 26 and a strike-rate of 115.55.

Zaman wasn’t part of the Pakistan team that defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a two-match Test series.

However, he has been selected for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will take place in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Following this, the men in green will feature in the Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: What are his weaknesses, Fakhar Zaman consults Pakistan bowlers to find out star batsman’s kryptonite

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 3783 ( 87.47 % ) No! 542 ( 12.53 % )

Like this: Like Loading...